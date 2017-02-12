Governor Scott Walker, governor of Wisconsin, addresses deploying Airmen with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, during a sendoff ceremony at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 2, 2017. During his speech, Walker encouraged Airmen to remain resilient, stay proficient, and exemplify excellence in all they do throughout their deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening/Released)

When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony, by MSgt Kellen Kroening