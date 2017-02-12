(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A deploying U.S. service member with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, embraces his daughter after a sendoff ceremony at General Mitchell Air Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 2, 2017. For some Airmen, this will be their first time away from their families as they embark on this deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 13:47
    Photo ID: 3994323
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-LR448-006
    Resolution: 4556x3254
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Air Mobility Command
    send off
    deployment
    128 Air Refueling Wing

