    When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Friese, wing chaplain of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, provides the invocation at the beginning of a send-off ceremony at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 2, 2017. Friese is one of the over 70 members from the 128 ARW that will be deploying in the coming month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 13:47
    Photo ID: 3994326
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-LR448-007
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Air Mobility Command
    send off
    deployment
    128 Air Refueling Wing

