When duty calls: 128 ARW Airmen honored at deployment send-off ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Friese, wing chaplain of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, provides the invocation at the beginning of a send-off ceremony at General Mitchell Airfield in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 2, 2017. Friese is one of the over 70 members from the 128 ARW that will be deploying in the coming month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening/Released)

