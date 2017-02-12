130th Mission Support Group Change of Command

Lt. Col Fredrick Thomas, right, renders a salute to 130th Airlift Wing commander, Col. Johnny Ryan, after taking command of the 130th Mission Support Group, Dec. 2, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Prior to taking command, Thomas served at the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

