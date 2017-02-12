130th Mission Support Group Change of Command

Lt. Col. Fredrick Thomas receives his first salute after taking command of the 130th Mission Support Group, Dec. 2, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W. Va. Thomas assumed command from Col. Mike Cadle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

