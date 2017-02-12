(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    130th Mission Support Group Change of Command

    WV, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Lt. Col. Fredrick Thomas receives his first salute after taking command of the 130th Mission Support Group, Dec. 2, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W. Va. Thomas assumed command from Col. Mike Cadle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 08:44
    Photo ID: 3993919
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-LQ742-013
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 923.53 KB
    Location: WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Col. Thomas assumes command of 130th Mission Support Group

