130th Mission Support Group Change of Command

Lt. Col. Fredrick Thomas accepts the 130th Mission Support Group guidon from 130th Airlift Wing commander Col. Johnny Ryan during a change of command ceremony held Dec. 2, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Thomas assumed command from Col. Mike Cadle, who became the 130th Airlift Wing Vice Wing commander. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|12.02.2017
|12.03.2017 08:44
|3993912
|171202-Z-LQ742-008
|3971x3082
|826.81 KB
|WV, US
|0
|0
|0
Lt. Col. Thomas assumes command of 130th Mission Support Group
