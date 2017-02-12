Lt. Col. Fredrick Thomas addresses the crowd after assuming command of the 130th Mission Support Group from Col. Mike Cadle, Dec. 2, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Thomas has served in various leadership positions within the West Virginia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
This work, 130th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Col. Thomas assumes command of 130th Mission Support Group
