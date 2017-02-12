130th Mission Support Group Change of Command

Lt. Col. Fredrick Thomas addresses the crowd after assuming command of the 130th Mission Support Group from Col. Mike Cadle, Dec. 2, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Thomas has served in various leadership positions within the West Virginia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

