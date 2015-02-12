Army paratroopers stationed at Ft. Bragg get ready to exit a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules as part of Operation Toy Drop

Army paratroopers stationed at Ft. Bragg get ready to exit a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at approximately 1,250 feet in the air as part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop. The airplane crew is staffed composed of both U.S. and Swedish jumpmasters. Operation Toy Drop - a Ft. Bragg tradition and collective training exercise - is scheduled to run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2017 here. Operation Toy Drop combines U.S. Army Reserve personnel, dozens of volunteers, foreign jumpmasters, and toys for what is the world’s largest joint and combined airborne operation. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro C. Canizales (released))

