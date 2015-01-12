171202-A-ON601-002

Army paratroopers gather at Green Ramp in Ft. Bragg, N.C. to participate in the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop. Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Kingery of the 307th Airborne Engineering Battalion helps Capt. Lester Manding, commander of the 407th Headquarters and Headquarters, Company, both stained at Ft. Bragg, strap up before an airborne jump with Swedish jumpmasters. Operation Toy Drop - a Ft. Bragg tradition and collective training exercise - is scheduled to run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2017 here. Operation Toy Drop combines U.S. Army Reserve personnel, dozens of volunteers, foreign jumpmasters, and toys for what is the world’s largest joint and combined airborne operation. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro C. Canizales (released))

