    Joint crew of U.S and Swedish jumpmasters prepare to shut the doors of a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules after fifty-four paratroopers exited the plane [Image 2 of 8]

    Joint crew of U.S and Swedish jumpmasters prepare to shut the doors of a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules after fifty-four paratroopers exited the plane

    FORT BRAGG, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2015

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Canizales 

    361st Press Camp Headquarters

    A joint crew of U.S and Swedish jumpmasters prepare to shut the doors of a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules after fifty-four paratroopers exited the plane at approximately 1,250 feet in the air over Ft. Bragg, N.C as part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop. Operation Toy Drop - a Ft. Bragg tradition and collective training exercise - is scheduled to run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2017 here. Operation Toy Drop combines U.S. Army Reserve personnel, dozens of volunteers, foreign jumpmasters, and toys for what is the world’s largest joint and combined airborne operation. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro C. Canizales (released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2015
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 19:33
    Photo ID: 3993164
    VIRIN: 171202-A-ON601-006
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint crew of U.S and Swedish jumpmasters prepare to shut the doors of a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules after fifty-four paratroopers exited the plane [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Alejandro Canizales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Toy Drop

