Army paratroopers gather at Green Ramp in Ft. Bragg, N.C. to participate in the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop. The Soldiers stationed at Ft. Bragg board an Air Force C-130 Hercules serviced by U.S. and Swedish jumpmasters. Operation Toy Drop - a Ft. Bragg tradition and collective training exercise - is scheduled to run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2017 here. Operation Toy Drop combines U.S. Army Reserve personnel, dozens of volunteers, foreign jumpmasters, and toys for what is the world’s largest joint and combined airborne operation. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro C. Canizales (released))

