    Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 [Image 1 of 11]

    Decisive Action Rotation 18-02

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2017

    Photo by Spc. John Scarpati 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, scans for simulated enemy targets during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Scarpati, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 13:11
    Photo ID: 3992713
    VIRIN: 171121-A-PR200-1029
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 [Image 1 of 11], by SPC John Scarpati, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

