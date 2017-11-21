U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, provides security in an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Scarpati, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 13:11
|Photo ID:
|3992708
|VIRIN:
|171121-A-PR200-1014
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
This work, Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 [Image 1 of 11], by SPC John Scarpati, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
