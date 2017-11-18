A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, provides security for a CH-47 Chinook while providing transportation of simulated noncombatants during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Scarpati, Operations Group, National Training Center
