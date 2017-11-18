(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 [Image 6 of 11]

    Decisive Action Rotation 18-02

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2017

    Photo by Spc. John Scarpati 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, provide security for a CH-47 Chinook while providing transportation of simulated noncombatants during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Scarpati, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 13:10
    Photo ID: 3992701
    VIRIN: 171118-A-PR200-1100
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 [Image 1 of 11], by SPC John Scarpati, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    Soldier
    Chinook
    CH47
    fort Irwin
    National training center
    NTC
    Training
    NEO
    Operations Group
    Noncombatant Evacuation Operations
    Vulture
    ntc18-02
    John Scarpati

