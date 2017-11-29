AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18

Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214 prepare several AV-8B Harrier IIs to conduct support missions during Exercise Winter Fury 18 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Nov. 29. The exercise spans several locations including Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia J. Stark/Released)

