(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18 [Image 4 of 5]

    AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214 remove ordnance from an AV-8B Harrier II at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Nov. 29. Marines prepared several Harriers to support Winter Fury 18, which spans several locations including Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar and MCAS Yuma, Ariz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia J. Stark/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 15:12
    Photo ID: 3990596
    VIRIN: 171129-M-BV291-695
    Resolution: 5064x3376
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18 [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Nadia Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18
    AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18
    AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18
    AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18
    AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air
    expeditionary
    ground
    MCAS Miramar
    support
    Fury
    Exercise Winter Fury 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT