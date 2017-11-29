Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214 prepare several AV-8B Harrier IIs to support missions for Exercise Winter Fury 18 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Nov. 29. The exercise spans several locations including Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar and MCAS Yuma, Ariz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia J. Stark/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 15:10 Photo ID: 3990592 VIRIN: 171129-M-BV291-002 Resolution: 4010x2673 Size: 5.06 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18 [Image 1 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.