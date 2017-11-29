Lance Cpl. David Gaytan, an aircraft ordinance technician with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, checks an AV-8B Harrier before the removal of ordnance during Exercise Winter Fury 18 at Marine Corp Air Station Miramar, Calif., Nov. 29. Marines prepared several Harriers to support Winter Fury 18, which spans several locations including Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar and MCAS Yuma, Ariz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia J. Stark/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 15:15
|Photo ID:
|3990604
|VIRIN:
|171129-M-BV291-759
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AV-8B Harrier II gets ready for Winter Fury 18 [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Nadia Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
