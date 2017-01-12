CIWT Recognizes Civlians of the Quarter

171201-N-TO830-001

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2017) Sharon Filadelfia, an instructional systems analyst and field learning standards officer from Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, was selected as the Center for Information Warfare Training's Non-Supervisor Civilian of the Quarter for the 2017 third quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Camden Bennett/Released)

