    CIWT Recognizes Civlians of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3]

    CIWT Recognizes Civlians of the Quarter

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    171201-N-TO830-001
    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2017) Sharon Filadelfia, an instructional systems analyst and field learning standards officer from Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, was selected as the Center for Information Warfare Training's Non-Supervisor Civilian of the Quarter for the 2017 third quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Camden Bennett/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Recognizes Civlians of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

