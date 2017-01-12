171201-N-FI568-001

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2017)

Ronnie Holladay, an instructor from Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, was selected as the Center for Information Warfare Training's Civilian Instructor of the Quarter for the 2017 third quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 10:08 Photo ID: 3989743 VIRIN: 171201-N-FI568-001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIWT Recognizes Civilians of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.