CIWT Recognizes Civilians of the Quarter

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2017)
Cindy Harris, a supervisory management analyst from the Center for Information Warfare Training's (CIWT) total force manpower directorate, was selected as CIWT's Supervisor Civilian of the Quarter for the 2017 third quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)
12.01.2017
12.01.2017
3989745
2100x1500
1.28 MB
PENSACOLA, FL, US
3
0
0
