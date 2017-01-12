(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIWT Recognizes Civilians of the Quarter

    CIWT Recognizes Civilians of the Quarter

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    171201-N-FI568-002
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2017)
    Cindy Harris, a supervisory management analyst from the Center for Information Warfare Training's (CIWT) total force manpower directorate, was selected as CIWT's Supervisor Civilian of the Quarter for the 2017 third quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 10:08
    Photo ID: 3989745
    VIRIN: 171201-N-FI568-002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Recognizes Civilians of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CIWT Recognizes Civlians of the Quarter
    CIWT Recognizes Civilians of the Quarter
    CIWT Recognizes Civilians of the Quarter

    CIWT Recognizes Civilians of the Quarter

    TAGS

    civilian of the quarter
    information warfare
    ciwt
    center for information warfare training

