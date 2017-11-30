Recognizing a silent professional

U.S. Air Force 17th Special Operations Squadron Air Commandos pose for a group photo before and during their deployment to Afghanistan in 2016. This was the first deployment to Afghanistan for the 17th SOS’s newly stood-up MC-130J squadron. The crew returned home with two Air Medals and one Air Force Combat Action Medal. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 11.30.2017
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
by Capt. Jessica Tait