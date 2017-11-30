U.S. Air Force 17th Special Operations Squadron Air Commandos pose for a group photo before and during their deployment to Afghanistan in 2016. This was the first deployment to Afghanistan for the 17th SOS’s newly stood-up MC-130J squadron. The crew returned home with two Air Medals and one Air Force Combat Action Medal. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 23:18
|Photo ID:
|3988366
|VIRIN:
|171130-F-TB713-002
|Resolution:
|2048x2048
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Recognizing a silent professional [Image 1 of 10], by Capt. Jessica Tait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recognizing a silent professional
LEAVE A COMMENT