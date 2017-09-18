U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kade Bollinger poses for a photo with his father following his award recognition Sept. 18, 2017, at the Air Force Association National Convention in Washington D.C. Bollinger was a member of the crew that received the Air Force level award for the heroic actions following an aircraft mishap. (Courtesy photo)
This work, Recognizing a silent professional [Image 1 of 10], by Capt. Jessica Tait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recognizing a silent professional
