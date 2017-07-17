(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recognizing a silent professional [Image 4 of 10]

    Recognizing a silent professional

    ROCKHAMPTON, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Tait 

    353rd Special Operations Group

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kade Bollinger follows the refueling hose back to the U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II following the forward air refueling point operations with five HH-60 Blackhawks from the 6th Aviation Assault Force July 17, 2017, at Mackay Field, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Tait)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 23:19
    Photo ID: 3988364
    VIRIN: 170717-F-TB713-1306
    Resolution: 4190x2912
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: ROCKHAMPTON, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing a silent professional [Image 1 of 10], by Capt. Jessica Tait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recognizing a silent professional

