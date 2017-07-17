Recognizing a silent professional

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kade Bollinger follows the refueling hose back to the U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II following the forward air refueling point operations with five HH-60 Blackhawks from the 6th Aviation Assault Force July 17, 2017, at Mackay Field, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Tait)

