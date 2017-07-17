U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kade Bollinger follows the refueling hose back to the U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II following the forward air refueling point operations with five HH-60 Blackhawks from the 6th Aviation Assault Force July 17, 2017, at Mackay Field, Australia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Tait)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 23:19
|Photo ID:
|3988364
|VIRIN:
|170717-F-TB713-1306
|Resolution:
|4190x2912
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|ROCKHAMPTON, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Recognizing a silent professional [Image 1 of 10], by Capt. Jessica Tait, identified by DVIDS
Recognizing a silent professional
