Heart to heart: Air Force steps up to help Airman’s family

Lt. Col. Kevin White, 344th Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, poses for a photo with his family in front of a float Nov. 11, 2016, in Wichita, Kansas, before a parade. White’s second daughter was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and he says he gained a new appreciation for the Air Force because of the assistance he received during her surgeries and recovery. (Courtesy photo)

