McKenna White, daughter of Lt. Col. Kevin White, 344th Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, recovers after her second open heart surgery in March 2012. McKenna underwent three reconstructive open-heart surgeries after being diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. (Courtesy photo)
Heart to heart: Air Force steps up to help Airman’s family
