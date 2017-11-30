Lt. Col. Kevin White, 344th Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, poses for a photo with his family in November 2017 in Wichita, Kansas. White has served in the Air Force for 15 years. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 16:12
|Photo ID:
|3987827
|VIRIN:
|171130-F-F3207-0002
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heart to heart: Air Force steps up to help Airman’s family [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heart to heart: Air Force steps up to help Airman’s family
LEAVE A COMMENT