    Heart to heart: Air Force steps up to help Airman’s family [Image 2 of 4]

    Heart to heart: Air Force steps up to help Airman’s family

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    McKenna White, daughter of Lt. Col. Kevin White, 344th Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, recovers after her first open-heart surgery in 2011 at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. When McKenna was just five days old, she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning she essentially only has half a heart. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:12
    Photo ID: 3987829
    VIRIN: 171130-F-F3207-0003
    Resolution: 500x332
    Size: 33.21 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heart to heart: Air Force steps up to help Airman’s family [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell Air Force Base
    family
    22nd Air Refueling Wing
    Air Force Family

