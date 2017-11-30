McKenna White, daughter of Lt. Col. Kevin White, 344th Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, recovers after her first open-heart surgery in 2011 at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. When McKenna was just five days old, she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning she essentially only has half a heart. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:12 Photo ID: 3987829 VIRIN: 171130-F-F3207-0003 Resolution: 500x332 Size: 33.21 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heart to heart: Air Force steps up to help Airman’s family [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.