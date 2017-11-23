Camp Humphreys Thanksgiving

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, 8th Army commanding general, awards Soldiers challenge coins at Provider Grill Dining Facility at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2017. Soldiers were awarded challenge coins for preparing and serving food to Soldiers and their families on Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jordan Buck)
|11.23.2017
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
