U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, 8th Army commanding general, awards Soldiers challenge coins at Provider Grill Dining Facility at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2017. Soldiers were awarded challenge coins for preparing and serving food to Soldiers and their families on Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jordan Buck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 03:21 Photo ID: 3986652 VIRIN: 171123-A-BW099-0014 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 832.23 KB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Humphreys Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Jordan Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.