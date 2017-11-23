U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, 8th Army commanding general, talks to Soldiers and Congress Members at Provider Grill Dining Facility at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2017. The Provider Grill Dining Facility offered Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers and their families stationed at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jordan Buck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 03:20 Photo ID: 3986647 VIRIN: 171123-A-BW099-0011 Resolution: 4456x2970 Size: 1.02 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Humphreys Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Jordan Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.