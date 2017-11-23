(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Humphreys Thanksgiving [Image 4 of 15]

    Camp Humphreys Thanksgiving

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Spc. Jordan Buck 

    55th Combat Camera   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, 8th Army commanding general, talks to Soldiers and Congress Members at Provider Grill Dining Facility at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2017. The Provider Grill Dining Facility offered Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers and their families stationed at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jordan Buck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 03:20
    Photo ID: 3986647
    VIRIN: 171123-A-BW099-0011
    Resolution: 4456x2970
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphreys Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Jordan Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

