U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, 8th Army commanding general, talks to Soldiers and Congress Members at Provider Grill Dining Facility at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2017. The Provider Grill Dining Facility offered Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers and their families stationed at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jordan Buck)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 03:20
|Photo ID:
|3986647
|VIRIN:
|171123-A-BW099-0011
|Resolution:
|4456x2970
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Jordan Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
