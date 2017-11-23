U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, 8th Army commanding general, receives dinner at Provider Grill Dining Facility at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2017. The Provider Grill Dining Facility offered Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers and their families stationed at Camp Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jordan Buck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 03:20 Photo ID: 3986645 VIRIN: 171123-A-BW099-0010 Resolution: 4720x3147 Size: 769.92 KB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Humphreys Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Jordan Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.