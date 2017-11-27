171127-N-GN619-038 Portsmouth, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Capt. M. Jamie Sands, Naval Special Warfare Group TWO’s commodore, speaks at the Warrior Concussion Clinic establishment ceremony at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. The Warrior Concussion Clinic brings a multidisciplinary, value-based program for evaluating and treating traumatic brain injuries to expeditionary forces with a history of concussion exposure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

