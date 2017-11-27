171127-N-GN619-042 Portsmouth, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Capt. M. Jamie Sands, Naval Special Warfare Group TWO’s commodore, left, and Capt. Christopher Culp, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s commanding officer, cut a cake during the establishment ceremony for the Warrior Concussion Clinic at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. The Warrior Concussion Clinic brings a multidisciplinary, value-based program for evaluating and treating traumatic brain injuries to expeditionary forces with a history of concussion exposure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 17:03 Photo ID: 3985691 VIRIN: 171127-N-GN619-042 Resolution: 4570x3232 Size: 3.13 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Concussion Clinic [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.