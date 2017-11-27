171127-N-GN619-042 Portsmouth, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Capt. M. Jamie Sands, Naval Special Warfare Group TWO’s commodore, left, and Capt. Christopher Culp, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s commanding officer, cut a cake during the establishment ceremony for the Warrior Concussion Clinic at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. The Warrior Concussion Clinic brings a multidisciplinary, value-based program for evaluating and treating traumatic brain injuries to expeditionary forces with a history of concussion exposure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 17:03
|Photo ID:
|3985691
|VIRIN:
|171127-N-GN619-042
|Resolution:
|4570x3232
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warrior Concussion Clinic [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCP’s New Warrior Concussion Clinic to Treat Service Members with TBIs
LEAVE A COMMENT