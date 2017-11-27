(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Warrior Concussion Clinic [Image 4 of 4]

    Warrior Concussion Clinic

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kris Lindstrom 

    NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH

    171127-N-GN619-024 Portsmouth, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Christofer Ecklund, head of the newly established Warrior Concussion Clinic, right, presents a plank owner certificate to Capt. M. Jamie Sands, Naval Special Warfare Group TWO’s commodore, during the ceremony that officially announced the establishment of the clinic. The Warrior Concussion Clinic brings a multidisciplinary, value-based program for evaluating and treating traumatic brain injuries to expeditionary forces with a history of concussion exposure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 17:03
    Photo ID: 3985686
    VIRIN: 171127-N-GN619-024
    Resolution: 4043x2888
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Concussion Clinic [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCP’s New Warrior Concussion Clinic to Treat Service Members with TBIs

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    Warrior Concussion Clinic

