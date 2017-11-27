171127-N-GN619-026 Portsmouth, Va. (Nov. 27, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Christofer Ecklund, head of the newly established Warrior Concussion Clinic, right, presents a plank owner certificate to Capt. Christopher Culp, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s commanding officer, during the ceremony that officially announced the establishment of the clinic. The Warrior Concussion Clinic brings a multidisciplinary, value-based program for evaluating and treating traumatic brain injuries to expeditionary forces with a history of concussion exposure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

