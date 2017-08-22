(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McConnell Airmen return home [Image 1 of 6]

    McConnell Airmen return home

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen work together to remove cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker Aug. 22, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Airmen from Team McConnell greeted redeployers on the flightline to assist with the transition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 10:08
    Photo ID: 3984429
    VIRIN: 170822-F-GG719-0031
    Resolution: 4804x3249
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    This work, McConnell Airmen return home [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    homecoming
    McConnell Air Force Base
    redeployer

