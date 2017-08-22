McConnell Airmen return home

Airmen work together to remove cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker Aug. 22, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Airmen from Team McConnell greeted redeployers on the flightline to assist with the transition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

