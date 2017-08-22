Three children wait for their fathers to deplane a KC-135 Stratotanker as they return from deployment Aug. 22, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Members of Team McConnell, including family members, coworkers and leadership, greeted the returning Airmen as they arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 10:12 Photo ID: 3984422 VIRIN: 170822-F-GG719-0002 Resolution: 3636x5455 Size: 1.8 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell Airmen return home [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.