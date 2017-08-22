McConnell Airmen return home

Redeployers mingle with family members, coworkers and leadership on the flightline after returning from deployment Aug. 22, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The Airmen were greeted as they arrived and were able to visit with loved ones before completing in-processing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

