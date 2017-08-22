(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McConnell Airmen return home [Image 2 of 6]

    McConnell Airmen return home

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Redeployers mingle with family members, coworkers and leadership on the flightline after returning from deployment Aug. 22, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The Airmen were greeted as they arrived and were able to visit with loved ones before completing in-processing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 10:08
    Photo ID: 3984428
    VIRIN: 170822-F-GG719-0027
    Resolution: 4710x3358
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell Airmen return home [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    homecoming
    McConnell Air Force Base
    redeployer

