Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, 22nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, greets an Airman returning from deployment Aug. 22, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Members of Team McConnell, including family members, coworkers and leadership, greeted the returning Airmen as they arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 10:11 Photo ID: 3984426 VIRIN: 170822-F-GG719-0007 Resolution: 4127x3369 Size: 921.91 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell Airmen return home [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.