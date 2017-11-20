WAHIAWA, Hawaii -- Sgt. Kevin Kang, Detachment Hawaii, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion, based out of Schofield Barracks, talks to Leilehua High School JROTC cadet Tyler McWilliams about the Linux operating system, Nov. 20.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2017 19:27
|Photo ID:
|3983324
|VIRIN:
|171120-O-PX639-999
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SGT Kang teaches Linux to JROTC cadet [Image 1 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
