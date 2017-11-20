WAHIAWA, Hawaii -- Soldiers from Detachment Hawaii, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion, based out of Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, teach cybersecurity to Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps cadets from Leilehua High School as part of a nationwide CyberPatriot program, Nov. 20.
|11.20.2017
|11.28.2017 19:26
|3983319
|171120-O-PX639-634
|5184x3456
|6.17 MB
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, Det. Hawaii, 782d MI BN teaches cybersecurity to JROTC cadets [Image 1 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii Soldiers Mentor Local Students in Cybersecurity
