    SPC Wittman teaches networking to JROTC cadets [Image 4 of 5]

    SPC Wittman teaches networking to JROTC cadets

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    WAHIAWA, Hawaii -- Spc. Evan Wittman, Detachment Hawaii, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion, based out of Schofield Barracks, teaches basic networking to Leilehua High School JROTC cadets (left to right) Kayla Orr, Jacob Huerta, and Alex Ruiz-Zamora, Nov. 20.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 19:26
    Photo ID: 3983321
    VIRIN: 171120-O-PX639-760
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Wittman teaches networking to JROTC cadets [Image 1 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cybersecurity
    CyberPatriot

