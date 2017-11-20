WAHIAWA, Hawaii -- Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Lee Unrein, Detachment Hawaii, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion, based out of Schofield Barracks, teaches Windows operating system basics and security to Leilehua High School JROTC students Daniel Brink (right) and Nicholas Lipka.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2017 19:27
|Photo ID:
|3983322
|VIRIN:
|171120-O-PX639-839
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CW3 Unrein teaches Windows to JROTC cadets [Image 1 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii Soldiers Mentor Local Students in Cybersecurity
LEAVE A COMMENT