    CW3 Unrein teaches Windows to JROTC cadets [Image 3 of 5]

    CW3 Unrein teaches Windows to JROTC cadets

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    WAHIAWA, Hawaii -- Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Lee Unrein, Detachment Hawaii, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion, based out of Schofield Barracks, teaches Windows operating system basics and security to Leilehua High School JROTC students Daniel Brink (right) and Nicholas Lipka.

    SGT Kang teaches Linux to JROTC cadet
    SPC Cochran teaches Linux to JROTC cadets
    CW3 Unrein teaches Windows to JROTC cadets
    SPC Wittman teaches networking to JROTC cadets
    Det. Hawaii, 782d MI BN teaches cybersecurity to JROTC cadets

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hawaii Soldiers Mentor Local Students in Cybersecurity

    cybersecurity
    CyberPatriot

