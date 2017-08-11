U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo, commander of Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) visited the 353rd Special Operations Group Nov. 8, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. During a week-long visit to Okinawa, SOCPAC leadership provided operational guidance to special operations forces in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Tait)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2017 18:22
|Photo ID:
|3981273
|VIRIN:
|171108-F-TB713-083
|Resolution:
|3235x2828
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOCPAC commander visits the 353rd SOG [Image 1 of 8], by Capt. Jessica Tait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT