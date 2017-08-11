SOCPAC commander visits the 353rd SOG

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo, commander of Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) visited the 353rd Special Operations Group Nov. 8, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. During a week-long visit to Okinawa, SOCPAC leadership provided operational guidance to special operations forces in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Tait)

