SOCPAC commander visits the 353rd SOG

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kirby, commander of 353rd Special Operations Group (SOG) briefs U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo, commander of Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) during a visit Nov. 8, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 353rd SOG provided a deep-dive discussion on operational efforts while validating alignment with SOCPAC priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Tait)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2017 18:22
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
