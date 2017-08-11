(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOCPAC commander visits the 353rd SOG [Image 3 of 8]

    SOCPAC commander visits the 353rd SOG

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.08.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Tait 

    353rd Special Operations Group

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kirby, commander of 353rd Special Operations Group (SOG) briefs U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo, commander of Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) during a visit Nov. 8, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 353rd SOG provided a deep-dive discussion on operational efforts while validating alignment with SOCPAC priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Tait)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 18:22
    Photo ID: 3981269
    VIRIN: 171108-F-TB713-111
    Resolution: 3958x2721
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
