U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Yoo, commander of Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) listens to his senior enlisted advisor address Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Group Nov. 8, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The SOCPAC commander and senior enlisted advisor provided an in-depth exchange on operational efforts in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region during the leadership forum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Tait)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2017 Date Posted: 11.27.2017 18:23 Photo ID: 3981267 VIRIN: 171108-F-TB713-228 Resolution: 2837x2630 Size: 5.52 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCPAC commander visits the 353rd SOG [Image 1 of 8], by Capt. Jessica Tait, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.