    EADRCC's "Bosna I Hercegovina 2017" field exercise day 1 [Image 2 of 34]

    EADRCC's &quot;Bosna I Hercegovina 2017&quot; field exercise day 1

    LUKAVAC, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jeku Arce 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    An Italian rescue worker gives directions to other rescue workers prior to the next training event at Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre's "Bosna I Hercegovina 2017" consequence management exercise in Lukavac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sept. 27 (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jeku Arce, 221st Public Affairs Detachment).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 18:12
    Photo ID: 3815237
    VIRIN: 170927-A-WE313-382
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: LUKAVAC, BA 
    TAGS

    nato
    water rescue
    disaster
    eadrcc
    7th msc
    Bosna I Hercegovina 2017
    lake modrac

