Cpl. Karen Aponte (left), practical nurse specialist with Medical Support Unit-Europe, 7th Mission Support Command, helps treat a role-playing casualty with assistance from a local paramedic during a training event at Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre's "Bosna I Hercegovina 2017" consequence management exercise in Lukavac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sept. 27 (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jeku Arce, 221st Public Affairs Detachment).
